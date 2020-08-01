CADILLAC - Volunteers are busy stuffing envelopes inside the offices of Love In the Name of Christ on Sunnyside Drive.
You might receive a letter in the mail asking for your fundraising support.
The nonprofit ministry has a unique approach to meeting needs for food, clothing and shelter in Wexford and Osceola Counties with the tag line, "We are a helping hand to local families during difficult times."
By mobilizing 51 area churches, Love INC oversees a clearing house to receive needs by phone with followup screening to eliminate duplicatation of services.
Every year they receive 2,000-plus calls for help.
Event cancellations
Like all nonprofits they cancelled their major events; the June golf outing and the October dinner, events that typically raise about $25,000. Those monies, along with support from member churches and two re-sale shops equal a small budget that works wonders.
Last year they met 2,135 needs with a total of more than 10,000 volunteer hours.
Now they are launching a $25,000 in 25 Days fundraising campaign to continue their charitable work.
"We are in a different time now," said board member Jennifer Mitchell. "We still have needs for people who have exhausted all other community resources."
"Our two re-sale shops were closed until recently," added Berniece VerBrugge. "We need to get back on track with all hands on deck."
On Wednesday morning, volunteers and board members met in the front yard to officially kick-off the campaign.
"It didn't feel like the responsible thing to have the annual dinner," said Carol Dolan, executive director. "So this is a leap of faith. We go forward from here."
"Relax at home and donate what you would have normally paid for golf and prizes," the mailing states. "Donate and see God's work yield an amazing return on your investment."
Donate online: www.loveinccadillac.org
