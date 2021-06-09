CADILLAC — As COVID-19 positivity rates drop, Munson's top doctor is calling it "really good news."
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare, made the remark during Tuesday's press conference featuring local health departments and hosted by Munson.
"You can see our rolling average for percent positivity is at 3.3%, which is awesome," Dr. Nefcy said. "It's been a long time since we've been that low."
The Munson region's cases per 100,000 is at 59 and the hospital system had 10 patients, with three in Cadillac.
Though rates of new cases are falling, COVID-19 can still be fatal to those who do catch the virus that causes it. A Lake County and an Osceola County death were recorded on Tuesday.
Here are where other local COVID-19 numbers stood.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 2 had Wexford County’s pandemic total holding at 2,542. Deaths held at 42. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.2% with the most recent data from June 6.
People in the 12-to-15 age bracket have now been eligible for vaccination long enough to have completed their vaccines (the 12-to-15 bracket is eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose series). Vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 2.5% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 26.6% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 25% for people in their 20s; 34.5% for people in their 30s; 42.4% for people in their 40s; 55.1% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 74.6% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 75.5% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 7, had the overall initiation rate at 51.2% and the completion rate at 46.3%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County cases went up by one and reached a pandemic total of 1,262. Health department data had deaths holding at 19. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.3%, the first time the rate has been below 3% since late 2020.
Missaukee County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 1% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 16.5% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 20.9% for people in their 20s; 30.4% for people in their 30s; 35.8% for people in their 40s; 52.8% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 75.2% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 74.6% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 7, had the overall initiation rate at 48.1% and the completion rate at 44.1%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 588 and deaths climbed by one and reached 15. The positivity rate held at 0.9%.
Lake County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 0.9% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 12.3% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 26.7% for people in their 20s; 62.8% for people in their 30s; 66.1% for people in their 40s; 54.9% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 58.3% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket, unchanged and 58.7% for people 75-plus, also unchanged. The most recent data, June 7, had the overall initiation rate at 55.6% and the completion rate at 51.9%.
Osceola County
Cases rose by one and reached 1,691, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths rose by one and reached 31. The positivity rate dropped to 2.6%, the lowest rate in Osceola County since early March.
Osceola County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 0.7% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket,; 14.9% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 14.7% for people in their 20s; 21.4% for people in their 30s; 27.5% for people in their 40s; 45.5% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 64% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 65.7% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 7, had the overall initiation rate at 40.1%, unchanged, and the completion rate at 36.5%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 891,057 and deaths reached 19,432.
The most recent vaccination data, based on June 7 MICR records, showed a 54.5% initiation rate and a completion rate of 48.1%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.7%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 2.7% and shows a steady decline; the most recent statewide data was from June 6.
