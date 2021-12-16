Calls started coming into Wexford County Central Dispatch around 3 or 4 a.m. Thursday regarding reports of power lines down, sparking transformers and downed trees.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said Thursday afternoon the dispatch center was up over 200 calls, but things were starting to calm down. He also said there had not been any reported injuries from Thursday's weather system.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker and Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins both said they haven't needed to open a shelter, long-term or temporary, as a result of the winds or power outages.
Watkins said there are mostly power outages that his residents are dealing with and utility companies, like Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy, are extremely busy working to restore power to homes and businesses.
Great Lakes Energy spokesperson Brett Streby said as of 3 p.m. there were roughly 20% of all the company's customers without power. This included 86 customers in Wexford County, 17 in Missaukee County, 2,318 in Osceola County and 1,895 in Lake County.
Those total numbers have been continually shrinking as the day progressed Thursday. At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 29,000 Great Lakes Energy customers were without power.
Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Otsego, and Ottawa counties account for the greatest concentration of outages. Due to the widespread nature of these outages, if power was not restored by 10 p.m. Thursday, Great Lakes Energy customers requiring power should make alternative plans for overnight accommodations.
It was a similar story for Consumers Energy Thursday.
Consumers Energy spokesperson Josh Paciorek said as of 3 p.m. 7,000 customers in Wexford County were still impacted by power outages, 6,800 in Missaukee County, 3,400 in Osceola and 700 Lake County. In total, Paciorek said 155,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Severe winds hit the Lakeshore and West Michigan late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Winds reportedly over 60 mph knocked down trees, limbs and nearly 150 power lines. Restoration times are being determined once the high winds leave our region and a full damage assessment can be completed.
"We have about 350 crews working on restoration. Our focus is downed wires and damage assessment," Paciorek said. "Our goal is to have all impacted customers up by Saturday. We are still doing damage assessment and looking at what areas are hardest hit, most complex and hardest to fix."
Since crews started working, Paciorek said 20,000 customers have had their power restored. The problem is when they started working there were winds of more than 60 mph and gusts have continued to be 30 mph or more. Paciorek said line workers can't go up in the bucket trucks with winds more than 35 mph.
The hope was Thursday that as winds started to subside, the 350 crews and possibly 80 additional crews could start working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Pat Bak said winds have already started to slow when compared to this morning but it is going to be a drawn-out process.
"They will gradually be coming down. By Thursday night, they should be down in the 30 mph range and by Friday morning, they should be down in the 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, they should be pretty light," Bak said. "Because this low-pressure system is so large, it takes time. AS it moves away, the winds diminish, but it doesn't happen quickly."
While extremely mild temperatures have been part of the landscape the past few days, the snow covering the ground is now gone. With Christmas only a week away, Bak said there is nothing in the extended forecast showing a big chance for snow. That doesn't mean, however, there won't be a few flakes in the air.
He said nothing significant is forecasted, but the chance to pick up an inch or two here or there is a possibility.
Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage at www.gtlakes.com, on the Great Lakes Energy app, or by calling 888-485-2537. Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, Storm Central.
Consumers Energy customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
