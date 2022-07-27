Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Reed City following state investment in the city's wastewater treatment plant

REED CITY — After a $10 million state investment in the Reed City Wastewater Treatment Plant, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II met with City Manager Rich Saladin for a plant tour on Thursday, July 21.
Saladin said the plant is anywhere from 65 to 75 years old, and that its replacement is necessary to provide city residents and businesses with a reliable water system. He said the city was able to make the push with the legislature through the help of Senator Curt VanderWall, Representative Michele Hoitenga and State Representative Roger Hauck.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made her own visit to Reed City in April to tour the Yoplait plant, a source of local industry that Saladin said relies heavily on the wastewater treatment plant. He said Yoplait representatives were able to convene with Gilchrist as well to discuss the plant project and better understand its benefit to Reed City businesses.
While in the area, Gilchrist was also taken on a tour of Reed City’s new Ebels General Store location and the Reed City Depot. At the Depot, Saladin said he had the chance to discuss with Gilchrist the importance of recreation to Reed City and introduced him to other leaders from Reed City Area Public Schools and Richmond Township.
“It was a great visit from the lieutenant governor. We’re proud to have him here and show him off our town,” Saladin said. “But again, funding for the wastewater was key, and I’m glad that we could highlight that.”
Saladin said Gilchrist’s visit was in the works before the state’s investment was made. He reached out to the Office of the Governor in October hoping for the opportunity to showcase Reed City, and Osceola County, to a state representative. He said they were in the process of solidifying an agenda for Gilchrist’s visit just a day or so before Gov. Whitmer signed the 2022-2023 budget.
“So it was purely coincidental that he was here for that at the same time,” he said. “It wasn’t actually coordinated that way, but it worked out well.”
Soon after the governor’s formation of the Office of Rural Development in January, Saladin was invited to take part in a roundtable Zoom conference, where he said he highlighted the importance of local industry to Michigan’s rural communities. Yoplait and General Mills were cited by Saladin as being both major employers and resource providers, not just for Reed City, but for all Michigan residents.
Because of its ability to provide clean and safe water to area industries, Saladin believes the wastewater treatment plant project will ultimately have a statewide impact.
“We’re not just talking about a thing that affects Reed City as a whole. It’s a really important piece of all of Michigan’s economy,” he said. “So this wastewater treatment plant was a bipartisan project that makes economic sense, and it’s going to be transformational.”
