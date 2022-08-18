Lt. Matthew McCaul retires from Michigan State Police Cadillac Post

CADILLAC — 2nd Lt. Matthew McCaul is retiring as assistant Cadillac Post commander for the Michigan State Police (MSP).
McCaul has spent 23 years with MSP and has worked with six posts across the state. His retirement is effective Aug. 20.
Prior to joining the MSP, McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force with the security police unit. After concluding his military career, he decided to pursue the one profession that had always captivated him — police work.
“I grew up in Michigan, and every time I came across a state trooper, I was in awe of them, and it was just that intriguing factor,” he said. “In fact, that’s what kind of gave me the inspiration to go into the Air Force and do the security police part of it, as a predecessor to the MSP.”
At 30 years old, McCaul’s career with the state police began. He said there are two main facets of his work that have continued his drive to stay on the force. First is the camaraderie he’s built with his fellow troopers, especially those at the Cadillac Post, and second is his ability to impact other peoples’ lives.
Over the years, McCaul said he’s interacted with a lot of people; some he was helping, some who were in the wrong. But one thing he said he knows for sure is that there are people out there who he’s positively affected that he’s never known personally.
“It’s kind of that mystery of, I know I’ve had positive influences, and if I intersect somebody in this, whether it be my current troopers, or back in the day when I did my dealings with the public, how many individuals that I affected, I have no clue,” he said. “I did that, and that is to me the unanswered mystery.”
McCaul has worked at several posts throughout his career, including Grand Haven, Detroit, Metro North and Brighton, but said Cadillac has been the most enjoyable by far. It’s more than just the work itself, he said, but rather the experience of living in northern Michigan.
Upon his retirement, McCaul will be moving back downstate where his wife currently resides. He said it’s bittersweet to leave behind the connections he’s made in the Cadillac community, but he’s looking forward to rediscovering old hobbies, and picking up new ones.
“I’m 53, so I’m young, and I’m just gonna see what presents itself, and as far as if there’s a job out there that looks appealing, maybe I’ll entertain it,” he said. But just the freedom to make my own destiny to some degree.”
As a lover of the outdoors, McCaul is hoping to have the time for more hiking and backpacking, as well as more vacations with his wife. He’s also expecting his first grandchild in September, and is excited to welcome a new addition to his family.
