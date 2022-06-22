CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Ludington man who allegedly passed out while behind the wheel faced drunken driving and other driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joseph Guadalupe Rangel was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while licenses suspended, denied or revoked for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Selma Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the possible sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Rangel faces up to two times the penalty on the felony drunken driving offense of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rangel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 8:24 p.m. on June 15, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a vehicle on 37 Road near 13th Street in Selma Township, according to a release by the MSP. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found Rangel passed out behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, according to police.
The vehicle was running with the keys in the ignition and parked on the side of the roadway. Police said Rangel was breathing and appeared to be asleep. Troopers had to yell several times to wake him up. He eventually woke up and police said troopers asked the Ludington man for his driver’s license. Rangel then proceeded to hand the trooper $5 instead of his license, according to police.
Troopers detected a strong odor of intoxicants and police said troopers asked Rangel to exit his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Rangel exited his vehicle, but police said he refused to perform field sobriety tests.
Rangel was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment. The court set his bond at $25,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court on July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.