Luke Winslow-King is coming home to Cadillac on world tour

CADILLAC — Coyote Crossing will be welcoming back Cadillac musician Luke Winslow-King on Saturday, June 4. Joining Winslow-King on the “If These Walls Could Talk” tour is Italian guitarist Roberto Luti.
The show begins at the Coyote Corral at 8 p.m. with opening act Silver Creek Revival band. Winslow-King and Luti take the stage at 9 p.m.
Tickets are currently available for $20 if purchased in advance and $25 at the door.
Although he was born and raised Cadillac, Winslow-King has moved around to a few towns across the U.S. and is currently living in Spain. He moved there just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent his lockdown hours writing his seventh album.
Now that the live music scene has returned, he and Luti decided to take their talent on the road with the “If These Walls Could Talk” tour. Having played in Cadillac for just under 30 years, Winslow-King said he’s looking forward to returning to a venue that is so close to his heart and his growth as a musician.
“It’s always been kind of my most comfortable, hometown atmosphere,” he said. “I always feel like out of all the stages I play all around the world, that Coyote Crossing is my home court.”
Winslow-King used to work at Coyote Crossing under the previous owners before Julie and Pete Finch purchased the resort and music venue. Through his years of playing Coyote Crossing, he’s seen it grow and change as a music hotspot for the city.
“There’s a long history of family and music, community and everything at Coyote Crossing,” he said. “And now what Pete and Julie have done is kind of offer that history and that place for music to survive and live in Cadillac, and they’re starting to offer it to a larger audience now with what they’ve built there.”
“If These Walls Could Talk” has been an international effort. Winslow-King and Luti came together with several other musicians to make the album happen, including Reverend Charles Hodges, organist for Al Green.
The Sensational Barnes Brothers of Memphis provided back up vocals for the album as well.
Dominic Davis, current touring bassist for Jack White of The White Stripes, lent a hand by producing the record for Winslow-King and Luti in Nashville.
Luti himself is in a band called Playing For Change, which is a collaboration of international artists from almost every corner of the world. Winslow-King said he’s glad he could finally bring his friend and fellow musician to his hometown.
“We’ve played in his hometown in Tuscany for many, many years, and toured all over together for the last 15 years,” he said. “So it’s kind of strange we haven’t played Coyote Crossing together, but this is the first time; I’m excited about it.”
COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines have lessened over the last year and Winslow-King said the other venues they’ve played thus far have been thrilled to see live music again.
Large crowds in an indoor venue can be daunting, but he said with the Coyote Corral completely outdoors, there will be plenty of breathing room. As it cools down later in the evening, Winslow-King said there will likely be a fire burning outside as well.
“It’s not a huge festival. It’s not an indoor show,” he said. “It’s a nice outdoor environment where you can enjoy music with some space and comfortability.”
Tickets for the “If These Walls Could Talk” Coyote Crossing performance can be purchased through their Facebook page, or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.