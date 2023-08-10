Luke Winslow-King performing this Saturday at Coyote Crossing

CADILLAC — Coyote Crossing Resort is pulling out all the stops for its final two shows of the season.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, Cadillac native Luke Winslow-King will bring his distinctive brand of country blues to the Coyote Crossing stage.
Max Lockwood and Keenan Cooper are the openers, with the Luke Winslow-King Band and special guest Roberto Luti to follow.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at coyotecrossingresort.com or at the gate day of show.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with 7:30 p.m. show time.
On Sept. 2, the last show of the season, the Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders will be performing.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and showtime will be 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available online or at the gate.
For additional information and to buy tickets in advance, go to coyotecrossingresort.com/live-music/
