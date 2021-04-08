Luke Winslow-King to perform live-streamed concert from Spain this Saturday

Cadillac native Luke Winslow-King and Roberto Luti are reuniting for a special online event on April 10 that will feature special guests from around the world.
The show, titled “United,‘ will celebrate Luke and Roberto’s return to the stage after the musical dry spell that was 2020.
In speaking about the online event, Winslow-King said, “Roberto Luti and I are finally back playing live music again and are super excited to present this one-time, livestream event.‘ He continues, “Roberto and I are coming back to the stage with renewed appreciation, tons of new music, and feel privileged to partake in the live music experience with you once again. Very few people are able to attend our limited capacity tour here in Spain; and with the shows sold out, we thought it would be best to bring the show to you live and direct.‘
This event will be a high definition, multi-camera broadcast brought to you in partnership with Playing For Change. Luke and Roberto are determined to deliver a high-energy performance celebrating the coming renaissance of live music culture. The show will air at 3 p.m. EST; and will include performances from special guests: Clarence Bekker, Lanita Smith, Making Movies, and Max Gomez — bringing their talents from across the globe.
Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock and roll. His alchemical songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras producing a sound that is rustic and urbane, elegant and entirely his own. Luke and Roberto Luti, fronting members of the Playing For Change band, met back in 2002 in New Orleans, and have been writing, touring, and recording together for more than a dozen years.
Suggested donation to view the live-stream concert is $20.
To RSVP and for additional information, go to lukewinslowking.com.
