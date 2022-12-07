LEROY — The tenure of Matt Lukshaitis was one marked with highs and lows, but on Monday, he officially resigned from his position as Pine River Area Schools superintendent.
Now the district will be in search of its next leader and Lukshaitis will be moving out of the area to be closer to family.
Lukshaitis said Tuesday that after his parents both died within 17 months of each other and one of his children moved to the east side of the state, they started spending a lot more time in that area.
“After my mother passed away in August, we (he and his wife) decided that life is too short and we didn’t want to miss any time with family,” he said.
Effective as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move was to allow Lukshaitis and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
When asked Tuesday if he was retired after his resignation, Lukshaitis reiterated he was resigned but said nothing more. He also reiterated that he was grateful for the opportunity to have been the superintendent for Pine River Area Schools. He also said most proud of the work to get two bonds passed in 2016 and 2020 that helped the district to make repairs and improvements at all district facilities.
In February 2014, the board held two days of interviews for five candidates chosen from a total of 18 for its superintendent position after then-superintendent Jim Ganger informed the board of his retirement plans. After that process, two candidates were picked as finalists. One, however, took his name out of consideration, leaving only one candidate, Lukshaitis.
He began work as superintendent on July 1, 2014. Before coming to Pine River, Lukshaitis was the high school principal at Mason Consolidated Schools. Also during his career, Lukshaitis worked in several other districts, including two in Arizona and as superintendent of Ontonagon Area Schools in the Upper Peninsula. He also has ties to the area, as his wife is a Reed City High School graduate.
During his time at the helm, the district, like many during the past decade, had ups and downs.
There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Pine River Area Schools Board of Education President Kevin Delancey said the board appreciated Lukshaitis’ leadership during his tenure, which included many difficult decisions. This included decisions made to ensure a healthy fund balance and to keep the district moving forward. It also included the passage of the two bonds, which enabled the district to undertake needed upgrades to infrastructure that will benefit the district for years to come.
Moving forward, the district will be led by the board-appointed interim superintendent Heidi Hayes, who also serves as the building principal at Pine River Area Elementary. While she will continue in that role, she also will take on the superintendent duties as the search for the new superintendent ensues.
Delancey said the board is scheduled to meet on Dec. 12, at which time they will have a presentation from the Michigan Association of School Boards as the search to find Lukshaitis’ successor begins.
As for Hayes, Delancey said the board has full confidence in her ability to lead the district during this time of transition.
“She has excellent organization skills, respect amongst the staff and community, and is one of the most genuine people you will ever meet,” he said.
Hayes said Tuesday she doesn’t know what the future holds, but she already has been humbled by the calls, texts and emails from local superintendents, staff, parents and community members regarding her appointment as interim superintendent.
“I just want to make Pine River proud. Pine River is my family’s home, it’s where I began my career, it’s where my children go, and right now I will do my best to fill this position while Pine River searches for the next superintendent,” she said.
