LEROY — On Thursday, Matt Lukshiatis decided to vocalize what many student-athletes, coaches and people in the community are thinking — let winter sports start on Feb. 1.
The Pine River Area Schools superintendent vocalized those sentiments, with the blessing of the board of education, via a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In the letter, he stated teams are eagerly waiting to return to the winter sports season and are confused why the season can't begin when there is a push to have all schools back in the classroom by March.
Coupled with successes of the fall sports seasons that recently concluded and the number of documented, positive COVID-19 transmissions during that season minimal, Lukshaitis said it seem contrary.
"If we want kids and families to participate in school. Why would we shy away from that thought process concerning athletics," Lukshaitis wrote. "How can it be okay to put 30 kids in a classroom for seven and-a-half-hours, but not okay to have 10 kids on a basketball court that is six times larger and has better air movement for one-and-a-half hours?"
Lukshaitis said with the state asking for kids to be in school why is the state delaying winter sports another three weeks? To him, that doesn't make sense. If case numbers were going up, Lukshaitis said he could understand but they are not. He also said transmission rates and hospitalization rates don't support not starting winter sports.
"I just believe it is worth considering. The social and emotional impact of becoming more and more isolated for their peer group also should be a factor," he said.
Whitmer has declined to set a date for the return of youth contact sports, despite growing pressure after her administration extended the ban through Feb. 21, three months after it began. The state has announced that restaurants and bars can resume dine-in service, starting Feb. 1, after a significant drop in virus cases and hospitalizations. But youth contact sports, including winter high school seasons in basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer, remain off-limits.
Whitmer, who has strongly recommended that schools offer in-person instruction by March 1, pointed to the emergence of a more contagious virus variant in Washtenaw and Wayne counties — which have 17 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in England — as cause for concern.
On Monday, a law and lobbying firm representing a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators wrote to recently named Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel urging her to issue an order letting contact sports begin no later than Feb. 21. The letter says 99.8% of tests given to athletes, coaches and staff recently were negative.
The testing of about 5,300 people was conducted in a pilot program to finish the state football, volleyball, and girls swimming and diving tournaments this month. Forty-seven states have given a start date for competition for all sports, according to the letter.
The group said the lack of team sports hurts students’ education, adding that athletes are no longer being recruited by colleges and those with means can travel to neighboring states to compete.
Separately, Detroit school district superintendent Nikolai Vitti wrote a letter encouraging Whitmer to allow winter contact sports and to give clarity about why the season has been suspended and what needs to happen for it to start. About 60,000 athletes are involved in winter contact sports, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
