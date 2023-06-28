LUTHER — In its heyday in the late 1800s, Luther was a bustling logging town, boasting a population of several thousand residents.
While the village has downsized considerably since that time, its annual summertime festival remains one of the largest and most diverse the area has to offer.
This year, Luther Logging Days will begin Friday, June 30.
The three-day festival’s signature lumberjack competition pays homage to the village’s past. Contests include the underhand chop, standing block chop, bow saw, crosscut, modified chainsaw, bike saw, axe throwing, waterboil and stock saw.
Other events scheduled for this year include a parade, fishing tournament, basketball tournament, hotdog eating contest, beautiful baby contest, arm wrestling tournament, tie-dye party, pageant, Flying Star Rodeo, horse pull, chicken throwing contest, live music and fireworks, among many others.
Friday, June 30
• 9 a.m. to noon — Youth Mill Pond fishing tournament
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Grand Central Open. Chinese auction and beautiful baby contest begins at Ellsworth Hall
• Noon to 6 p.m. — Music by J and B Beats at main stage
• Noon — Three-on-three basketball tournament at Mill Pond
• 12:30 p.m. — Fishing tournament medals awarded at Mill Pond
• 1 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest on main street
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Re-dedication of Mason Lodge with an open house to follow
• 2 to 5 p.m. — Tie-dye party at Newkirk Hall yard
• 6 p.m. — Miss Luther Days Pageant at Purchase Pavilion
• 6 p.m. — Flying Star Rodeo north of ball diamonds
• 9 p.m. — The Briar Payne Band at main stage
Saturday, July 1
• All day softball tournaments
• 7 a.m. — 5K registration at main stage
• 8 p.m. — 5K run/walk at main stage
• 8 to 10:30 a.m. — All you can eat breakfast at Lions Club
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Grand Central open. Chinese auction and beautiful baby contest continues
• 10 a.m. — Music throughout the day provided by J and B Beats
• 11 a.m. — The Grand Parade. Chicken BBQ, Gordon the Magician, splash pad and slip-n-slide after the parade
• Noon — Flingin’ Arrows at southside Mill Pond
• 12:30 p.m. — Hot dog eating contest at main stage
• 1 p.m. — Arm wrestling competition at main street
• 1 p.m. — Gelly Ball Course at DPW yard
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Mason Lodge open house
• 1 p.m. — Log Show at free show lot
• 1:30 p.m. — Penny scramble at Newkirk Hall garage driveway
• 2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament at main street
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Kids games in the park at Purchase Pavilion yard
• 2 p.m. — Northsky Raptor Sanctuary at Purchase Pavilion yard
• 3 p.m. — Duct tape cat walk at main stage
• 4 p.m. — Male in drag contest at main stage
• 5 p.m. — Boom box BINGO at Purchase Pavilion
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Street dance at main stage
Sunday, July 1
• All day softball tournaments
• 8 to 10:30 a.m. — All you can eat breakfast at Lions Club
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Grand Central open. Chinese auction and beautiful baby contest continues
• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Music provided by J and B Beats at main stage
• Noon — Kid parade at main street
• 1 p.m. — Watermens Slide at Mill Pond hill. Bring a towel
• 1 p.m. — Luther’s version of Fear Factor at main stage
• 1 p.m. — Horse pull between old school and ball fields
• 2 p.m. — Chicken throwing contest at main street
• 2 p.m. — Horseshoes at Lions Club
• 3 p.m. — Cake walk at main street
• 4 p.m. — Dance off at main street
• 3 p.m. — Euchre tournament at North Bar patio
• 4 p.m. — Rubber duck run at Mill Pond River
• 5 p.m. — Beautiful baby, Chinese auction ends
• 7 p.m. — Queen of hearts raffle at North Bar
• 7:30 p.m. — Beautiful baby winner announced at main stage
• 7:30 p.m. — Big raffle drawing at Ellsworth Township Hall
• Dusk — Fireworks
