CADILLAC — One of Cadillac’s oldest and most unique structures has had a number of different uses over the years, including as a library, police station and, currently, as a museum.
The building, located at 127 Beech St., has roots that date back to the beginning of the 20th Century, when the Andrew Carnegie Foundation agreed to donate $15,000 to build a community library on the condition that the city of Cadillac match the amount, provide the building site and pledge annual maintenance support.
The mission of the Carnegie Foundation was to ensure that small, rural towns such as Cadillac would have access to libraries as a tool for education. The structure was one of 2,509 Carnegie libraries built throughout the world between 1883 and 1929.
Above the original front doors, a small rectangular opening in the brick facade featured a sign that read, “Open to All.” This sign appeared on most Carnegie libraries throughout the country and promoted the fact that this public library was free and open to all citizens.
According to the Wexford County Historical Society, ground was broken at the site of the library on May 11, 1905. The site was donated by the families of Jacob and Wellington Cummer.
Construction didn’t take long, and on Sept. 7, 1906, the Cadillac Public Library held its grand opening, which was attended by more than 1,000 people.
“Rotunda, stack rooms, reading rooms, the lecture room and the librarian’s private office were filled with the visitors who seemed happy and glad of the splendid educational institution that has been built up as a further movement to our city’s enterprise and progress,” the Cadillac Daily News wrote. “It was interesting to note that people of every class mingled freely and shared alike their interest in the building and all that it stands for.”
The first seven people to obtain cards at the new library were Isabella Sidebotham, Irene Reiser, Oscar Nelson, Isaac Heilborn, Mable E. Allen, Edward McHale and Frank Sanborn.
Membership grew steadily until 1930, when newspaper accounts indicate it exploded.
“During that year there were 11,796 more book exchanges recorded than in 1929 with the daily circulation highest in November, which showed an average of 202 books a day, according to the records of Mrs. Mary Ramsay, librarian,” the Cadillac Evening News reported.
“The increase in circulation is attributed to three causes by the librarian. More leisure due to unemployment conditions, less money for other amusements and last, but not least important, the increase in the number of late books being added to the shelves.”
In the 1950s, a two-story concrete garage was added to the west side of the building to house the “bookmobile,” which was used to shuttle books between Cadillac and the other Wexford County Library branch locations in Boon, Harrietta and Mesick.
By the 1960s, however, it was becoming clear that the library needed a new home, and in 1970, the community celebrated the completion of the new Cadillac-Wexford Public Library on Lake Street.
From 1969 to 1977, the Cadillac Police Department occupied the former Carnegie Library, which continued to deteriorate from use and age.
When the Police Department relocated in 1977, the Carnegie Library was considered for demolition to make room for a new parking lot. That’s when Peter Buehler and other members of the Wexford County Historical Society collected over 1,700 signatures to submit to the Cadillac City Commission, asking to save the building and lease it to WCHS.
The commission agreed to provide the historical society with a long-term, renewable lease to operate and maintain the building as a museum, and in the summer of 1978, the facility opened its doors to the public.
Over the years, WCHS has raised thousands of dollars toward restoration work at the library, including recent efforts to replace all the structure’s windows.
WCHS board president Amy Schmid said they also started hosting annual events to raise money toward operational expenses to keep the museum open; Schmid said what many people might not realize is the museum receives no public funding and even though it’s closed in the wintertime, they still have to pay around $500 a month to keep the heat at 50 degrees inside the structure.
The first Lumberjack Dance was held in 2014, and along with membership dues, became the primary source of operational revenue for the museum.
When the pandemic occurred, however, Schmid said they were forced to cancel the fundraiser out of concerns for public health.
Now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, Schmid said they’ve decided to bring the event back, but with some slight changes.
Instead of being called a “dance,” which might alienate some people, Schmid said they decided to label the event a “social” instead — although she added there still will be dancing for those who are interested.
The Lumberjack Social will be held April 1 on the second floor of the Elks Lodge beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be a number of food items, including Philly cheesecake sliders and chili, a cash bar, live music from Adam Joynt, line dancing and an auction.
The motto for the event is “Channel your Flannel,” which is another way of saying it will be a “super casual” evening, Schmid said.
Tickets to the Lumberjack Social cost $45 and can be purchased at Horizon Books, the Elks Lodge, and Brinks Art and Frame Shop.
For more information, call Schmid at (231) 357-3827 or go to wexfordcountyhistory.org.
