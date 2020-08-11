Lume Cannabis Co. announces expansion plan

EVART — Lume Cannabis Co. in Evart is moving forward with an expansion plan despite still not having an answer on Evart Township property.
On Monday, Aug. 10 Lume announced in a press release that it would be starting its four-phase expansion plan to expand twice on the current property in the City of Evart and twice on the property in Evart Township.
Lume is looking to expand its 50,000 square foot City of Evart facility to around 200,000 square feet if the Evart Township property can be utilized.
The first expansion, which is scheduled to kick-off this month will add an additional 85,000 square feet and allow Lume to increase production capacity by 150%.
“At Lume, our goal has always been to be Michigan’s leading cannabis operator,‘ said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We developed an aggressive business plan that included a rapid growth plan to open 100 stores across the state in five years, create jobs in our community and help grow the local economy. Strengthening our supply chain and increasing our production capacity are critical to our ability to achieve this goal.‘
Each expansion is expected to bring around 130 new jobs, totaling 520 new jobs over the life of the project.
The township is still considering entering an Act 425 agreement with the City of Evart.
According to the Michigan Municipal League, a 425 agreement is a written agreement to allow the conditional transfer of land for industrial or commercial use from one unit of government to another for a limited time period.
According to Evart City Manager Sarah Dvoracek, no such agreement has been made as of Monday.
The plan, should the township allow Lume to utilize the property, is to grow the Evart facility so it can support the company’s plan to operate 100 stores in Michigan by 2024.
