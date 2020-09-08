EVART — After negotiations with Evart Township fell through, Lume Cannabis has put together a new plan to expand.
At the Evart City council meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, City Manager Sarah Dvoracek told the council that negotiations with the township had failed and that Lume was now developing a plan within the city limits.
Dvoracek met with Evart Township board members and the township's attorney on Aug. 13 to discuss a possible proposal to allow annexation of the land south of the Lume property to the city’s jurisdiction.
However, Evart Township Supervisor Doug Derscheid said negotiations fell through after not receiving a response from Lume regarding the amount that would be paid to the township after the land was annexed to the city.
"We expected a final answer and closure within a few days on the only open term of a tentative agreement, but no further communication was received," he said. "Our plan was to schedule and hold a special meeting right away for the Evart Township Board to consider an agreement for annexation on the terms we discussed at length on Aug. 13, but this never came together, because no response was received on the business payment."
At the start of negotiations, Derscheid said the township was looking for $150,000 per year from Lume for the property. The business then offered $75,000 a year with the township countering for $112,500.
Since the meeting with Evart Township, Lume has decided to revise its plan to keep everything within the city's jurisdiction.
"We weren't aware that this was an option," Director of Cultivation at Lume Cannabis Kevin Kuethe said. "In hearing that we could expand alongside our current property and not encroach on the township, we decided the best option was to revise our plan and keep everything in the city."
However, Dvoracek said to gain property in the city a zoning variance would need to be given to the needed property surrounding the Lume facility.
The planning commission has already approved the new site plan with the condition of a zoning variance. The variance will be looked at by the Evart City council, which currently acts as the zoning board of appeals, during a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
This change in plans will not affect Lume's plan for growth in Evart, it just looks a little different now, Kuethe said.
Lume is looking to expand its 50,000 square foot City of Evart facility to around 200,000 square feet and add 520 new jobs to its current 100 employees at the facility.
The first expansion, which is already underway, will add an additional 85,000 square feet and add 130 jobs to the current facility and allow Lume to increase production capacity by 150% once completed.
