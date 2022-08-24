Lunch prices returning to 4-12 grades at Pine River

LEROY — With the start of the new school year, families within Pine River Area Schools will notice a change as it pertains to lunches.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture accepted waivers for school districts to feed students free of charge dependent on the percentage of free/reduced lunch eligibility, according to the district. The waivers, however, expired on June 30.
As result, Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district has to follow the guidelines and rules set down by the federal and state governments concerning school meals. That means for the upcoming school year that starts on Aug. 29 in Pine River, lunch meal pricing will return for students in grades four through 12. The only students not impacted are those attending Pine River Area Elementary School.
Student lunches for middle school and high school have been set at $2.50 and the price for extra milk or milk only is 40 cents.
During the upcoming school year, Lukshaitis said the district can offer free meals, breakfast and lunch to all elementary students, kindergarten through third grade, and free breakfast also is available to students in grades four through 12. The district also can offer free lunch to students who qualify for reduced meals.
To see if a family qualifies, they are asked to fill out a free/reduced lunch application at pineriver.familyportal.cloud. While filling out the application helps determine eligibility for free/reduced lunch, Lukshaitis said it also helps the district with funding on many levels.
If you have questions, contact Michelle Adams by calling (231) 829-3141, option 6.
