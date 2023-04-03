CADILLAC — A 41-year-old woman was charged recently in Wexford County 84th District Court for her part in a case involving two felonies and one misdemeanor.
Summer Rae Oliver was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of trespassing for her connection with an incident on March 28 in Cadillac. If convicted of the two felonies, Oliver faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Oliver is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 4.
