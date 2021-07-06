State Street was lined for the Luther Days Fourth of July Parade on Saturday morning. There were also several activities in town, from inflatables to a comedy magic show, craft vendors, a used book sale at the library and much more. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin also created a police-vehicle style outhouse racer with working siren.
