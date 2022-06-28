LUTHER — Luther Days returns with new and old fun this Fourth of July weekend.
This year, the Luther Days festival is set for July 1-3 and includes popular events like Male in Drag, Luther Fear Factor, fireworks and more.
The log show is dedicated in memory of Dave Neiger.
Some new events this year are the Flying Star Rodeo, zipline and a pyro-tech show by West Michigan Burnerz. Organizers suggest you bring your own chair for the rodeo.
“We are always looking for something new and different,” said Vice President of the Luther Day Association, Sherry Sheele.
Luther Days was able to happen because of the weekly Queen of Hearts raffle. It’s year-round and drawings are held every Sunday from 7 to 8 p.m. The raffle had raised more than $150,000 for this year’s festival.
The following itinerary for the festival is listed as follows:
Friday, July 1
• 9 a.m. — Youth Mill Pond Fishing Tournament at Mill Pond
• Noon — Grand Central Open at Ellsworth Hall
• Noon — Music by J&B Beats at Main Stage
• Noon — 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at Millpond
• Noon — Craft show at Luther Library
• 12:30 p.m. — Fishing Tournament Medals Awarded at Millpond
• 1 p.m. — “Frozen” Movie with Olaf at Hardware
• 2 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest at Main Street
• 2 p.m. — Tie-Dye Party at Newark Hall Yard
• 6 p.m. — Miss Luther Days Pageant at Purchase Pavilion
• 6 p.m. — Softball Tournaments Begin at Luther Ball Fields
• 6 p.m. — Flying Star Rodeo MSRA/IPRA at the old Luther Elementary school
• 9 p.m. — Steve Armstrong and the 25cent Beer Band at Main Stage
Saturday, July 2
• All Day — Softball Tournaments
• 6:30 a.m. — 5K Registration at Main Stage
• 8 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk at Main Stage
• 8 a.m. — All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast at the Lions Club
• 10 a.m. — Grand Central Open, Chinese Auction and Beautiful Baby Continues
• 10 a.m. — Music Throughout the Day Provided by J&B Beats at Main Stage
• 11 a.m. — Book and Craft Sale at Luther Library
• 11 a.m. — The Grand Parade at Main Street
• 12:30 p.m. — Hot Dog Eating Contest at Main Stage
• 12:30 p.m. — 1st Leg of Luther’s Fear Factor at Main Stage
• 1 p.m. — Arm Wrestling at Main Street (Second Stage)
• 1 p.m. — Out House Race at Main Street
• 1:30 p.m. — Penny Scramble at Newark Hall Garage Driveway
• 2 p.m. — Log Show at Free Show Lot
• 2 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament at Main Street
• 2 p.m. — Kids Games in the Park at the Purchase Pavilion Yard
• 2 p.m. — Deline Farms Petting Zoo at Purchase Pavilion Yard
• 4 p.m. — Male in Drag Contest at Main Stage
• 5 p.m. — “Come on Down” for Luther’s Version of “The Price is Right” at Main Stage
• 9 p.m. — Street Dance at Main Stage
Sunday, July 3
• All Day — Softball Tournaments
• 8 a.m. — All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast at the Lion’s Club
• 11 a.m. — Grand Central Open, Chinese Auction and Beautiful Baby Continues
• Noon — Music Provided by J and B Beats at Main Stage
• 12:30 p.m. — Kid and Pet Park at Main Street
• 1 p.m. — Kiddy Tractor Pull at Main Street
• 1 p.m. — Second Leg of Luther’s Version of Fear Factor at Main Stage
• 1 p.m. — Cake Walk at Main Street
• 2 p.m. — Horse Pull at the School
• 2 p.m. — Chicken Throwing Contest at Main Street
• 2 p.m. — Horseshoes ($5 entry draw partner) at the Lions Club
• 3 p.m. — Dance Off at Main Street
• 3 p.m. — Euchre Tournament at North Bar Patio
• 4 p.m. — Rubber Duck Run at Mill Pond River
• 5 p.m. — Final Fear Factor Luther Style at Main Stage
• 5 p.m. — Beautiful Baby, Chinese Auction ends
• 5 p.m. — Zipline at Luther Library
• 7 p.m. — Queen of Hearts Raffle at North Bar
• 7:30 p.m. — Beautiful Baby Winner Announced at Main Stage
• 7:30 p.m. — Big Raffle Drawing at Main Stage
• Dusk — West Michigan Burnerz (Pyro-tech show) at Mill Pond
• Dusk — Fireworks
