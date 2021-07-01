LUTHER — Get ready. Luther Days are back and looking to bring back all the fun this Fourth of July weekend.
Luther’s Logging Days is set for July 2 through July 4 this year and includes a beautiful baby contest, the Miss Luther pageant, a Luther-style Wet T-Shirt contest, a corn hole tournament, live music and, of course, fireworks.
Luther Days Association board member Connie Cohn said with the event having to be canceled last year was very disappointing. The annual event, formerly known as Luther Logging Days, is a community event in every sense and something residents and businesses in Luther look forward to.
So with that in mind, Cohn said the board also was planning on having the event return in 2021.
"We were always playing it by ear. We never decided to not have it, unless further restrictions were given," Cohn said. "With things starting to loosen up earlier in the spring, we moved forward with our plans in hopes nothing would change."
Cohn said this year's theme is aptly and simply, "Independence." This year it has multiple meanings. That independence has to do with the actual July 4 holiday but also independence after the last year where COVID-19 shut things down and restricted what people could do.
Along those lines, Cohn said a new event was added to the annual event — a mask burning. Cohn said that was added once the state lifted all its restrictions regarding mask wearing for both indoor and outdoor venues.
When it comes to the events (see the schedule) Cohn said there are many familiar events, including Miss Luther, Luther's version of The Amazing Race and Fear Factor, arm wrestling and a corn hole tournament, one always seems to get many questions.
The Luther version of a wet t-shirt contest is not what most likely are thinking.
Cohn said it is a three-legged race where competitors take a wet t-shirt from the end of the street to the other and try to fill up a jug with the water from the saturated garment. The event occurs over multiple days and starts with many teams until lits last day where two final teams compete. Cohn said there are events and competitions for all ages.
"It is definitely for the entire community," she said.
With Luther Days having a full slate of events and other nearby events not happening this year, Cohn said the expectation is there will be a lot of people coming to Luther this weekend. For that reason, organizers are asking for patience from everyone.
"Main Street will be closed for four blocks, but people can park on side streets. We just ask anyone coming to be patient," she said. "It is volunteers running the event. We know the crowd will be big so please be patient and have a good time."
For more information about the event, go to www.facebook.com/LutherLoggingDays.
