Luther Logging Days canceled; Fireworks still happening

LUTHER — Luther Logging Days has been canceled. However, all is not lost for the Fourth of July weekend celebration.
The Luther Logging Days committee decided on Thursday, May 14 it was in the best interest for the health and safety of the community to cancel the festival scheduled to run from July 3 to July 5.
"We have an elderly community and quite a few others who are immune-compromised," Luther Village President Sherri Mead said. "It just did not seem fair to invite people from all over to town and put the community in danger."
Though Lake County as of Wednesday, May 20 has only had three reported COVID-19 cases, Mead said the committee did not want to risk anything.
"We have only had a few cases in the county with no deaths but we didn't want to push any buttons with the thousand people that come each year from all over."
Though the three-day festival is canceled, this does not mean the community will have nothing come July 4 weekend.
The Friday night fireworks are still on.
Believing that social distancing would be able to be maintained for the fireworks, Mead said the committee was comfortable keeping the scheduled show.
"Where we shoot off the fireworks people can see from quite a distance away. People park all around town to watch them," she said. "It's something people can very easily stay in their cars, watch and keep their distance from others."
But most importantly, Mead said this gives the community something to look forward to.
"We all need something to look forward to right now," she said. "It's a huge disappointment that Luther Days had to be canceled. But at least with keeping the show, there is something to look forward to."
In canceling everything except for the fireworks, Mead said it gives all the more reason to look forward to next year.
"Hopefully we will be able to do something for the community in the fall. But if not, Luther Days 2021 here we come," she said. "A lot, if not everything, is moving over into 2021. That makes the committee's job a lot easier but it also gives them a chance to make next year even better."
