BALDWIN — A Luther man was charged recently for his alleged involvement in the thefts of various items in Lake and Osceola counties.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Jan. 25, David Alan Hale Jr., 44, was arraigned in the Lake County Trial Court on three felony counts. Bond was set at $10,000 for each count.
On Jan. 24, officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office took this subject into custody after a tip was received by Lake County detectives.
On Dec. 5, 2022, while acting on a citizen’s tip, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township of Lake County. During the initial investigation, deputies recovered a snowmobile and some building materials that were previously reported as stolen from different venues in Lake County. Deputies also recovered a side-by-side ATV and a moped, which were previously reported as stolen from different venues in Osceola County.
Subsequent to the initial investigation, Lake County detectives sought a search warrant for a large shed on the property. A large amount of suspected stolen property was seized during the execution of the search warrant.
During subsequent follow up on Dec. 6, 2022 at an address on North Hawkins Road in Dover Township of Lake County, two stolen snowmobiles were seized along with a trailer. One of the snowmobiles was stolen out of Lake County and the other out of Osceola County.
At that time, warrants were issued for Hale.
If you have any information as to this case, you are asked to contact Deputy James Buscaino or D/Lt. Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.