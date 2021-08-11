BALDWIN — Deputies used a Taser to subdue a Luther man last week after he allegedly wielded a machete at another man.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at approximately 9:54 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man who had threatened another man with a machete on 6th Street in the village of Baldwin.
Deputies later located the man walking down Beech Street with the machete still in his hands. They proceeded to follow the man while giving him verbal commands to drop the weapon. The man failed to comply with repeated commands. As he approached 7th Street and started walking toward a convenience store, a Taser was deployed by a deputy which made contact with the subject, who was then taken into custody.
The man was transported to the hospital after the incident.
The suspect, a 30-year-old male currently living in the Luther area, will be facing several charges that include felonious assault, resisting and obstructing, as well as other charges.
The subject also had warrants out of Pennsylvania for strong arm rape of a juvenile, failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation and a contempt of court warrant out of Mecosta County.
This incident remains under investigation.
