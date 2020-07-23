Luther man faces five years in prison after being charged with OWI causing serious injury

LAKE CITY — A 28-year-old Luther man faces several years in prison in connection with a crash that sent three people to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.
Brandon Michael Cerka recently was charged in Missaukee County 84th District Court with one felony count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injuries. If convicted, Cerka could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night at around 11:20 p.m. on M-66 near Morey Road in Pioneer Township.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, troopers arrived on scene to find a Ford pickup truck laying on its driver side and a GMC pickup truck with front end damage. Both vehicles had left Merritt Speedway and the parties involved knew each other. The driver of the GMC, Cerka, was arrested and had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, which is above the legal limit, according to court records.
The initial investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling northbound on M-66 when the Ford attempted to pass the GMC. When the Ford was passing and returning to the northbound lane the trucks made contact. The front driver side of the GMC driven by Cerka made contact with the rear passenger side of the Ford causing the Ford to roll over three times, according to MSP.
The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old Lake City man, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the west side of M-66. He was unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The other two passengers in the Ford suffered severe injuries.
A probable cause conference for Cerka is scheduled for Aug. 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 10.
