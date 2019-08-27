Luther man sentenced for part in November larceny

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Luther man already serving a prison sentence for tampering with an electronic monitoring device conviction was sentenced recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a November larceny.
Robert William Shook Jr. was sentenced to between 2-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his part in an incident occurring between the dates of Nov. 15-16 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent and a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dismissed at sentencing.
In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees and $7,041.82 in restitution which is to be paid joint and several with co-defendant Michael Anthony Ross.
In April, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post issued a press release discussing the break-in Shook was involved with. As troopers moved forward with the investigation, it became apparent more than one person was involved, according to the release. After the evidence was gathered and witnesses were interviewed, the case was sent to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.
In addition to Shook, the prosecutor issued warrants for Ross and Nadia Celine Yates. Two other suspects also were initially charged in this case but those charges have since been dropped, according to the press release.
During the investigation of this burglary case, troopers had contact with Danica Jones and found evidence she had methamphetamine. As a result of her alleged possession of methamphetamine, she was charged with the crime in March.
Also while trying to serve warrants, in this case, troopers found evidence that Ross and Yates were hiding at a residence occupied by Meagan Lorraine Chappell of Cadillac, police said. After further investigation, troopers found Ross and Yates at Chappell’s home and evidence she knowingly harbored them, according to the press release.
As a result, Chappell was formally charged with harboring fugitives in March.
