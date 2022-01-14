Luther man skydives for first time on 90th birthday

LUTHER — Throughout his life, Luther resident Elwin “Spike” Purchase was always among the first to volunteer to try new things, especially during his 22 years in the Navy.
“I volunteered a lot in the military,” said Purchase. “I was always curious about things ... how things happen. I wanted to experience what someone else is doing.”
Purchase enlisted in the Navy Reserves at the Cadillac Naval Reserve Training Center on Chestnut Street in 1949, when he was in high school — right before the beginning of the Korean War. When the Korean War began, Purchase went on active duty and was stationed on a heavy cruiser for three trips to Korea.
His duties included “frog man team” elements, such as searching for underwater mines and setting up nets to snag enemy submarines, among other things.
One example of Purchase’s adventurous curiosity is when he volunteered for gas mask training, which involved being put in a room where they introduced “bad gas.” After smelling the harmful gas, Purchase would have to quickly put on his gas mask.
“I wanted to know how to do it,” Purchase said. “Curiosity was the biggest thing.”
Something else Purchase did in the Navy was learn how to fly an airplane. He said one of his chiefs had an old, fabric-covered plane with two seats that was piloted with a stick. His chief took him up in the plane several times and on the ninth training session, informed Purchase that he would be going alone.
It was a trial by fire experience, but Purchase prevailed and afterward, routinely went on flights by himself, including on trips across the U.S.
Given his natural curiosity and familiarity with high altitudes, Purchase always had skydiving on his bucket list.
“I wanted to do it for a long time,” Purchase said. “I figured I’d better get to it.”
On his 90th birthday in December, Purchase crossed that item off his bucket list, jumping out of a plane 13,500 feet over his summer home in Zephyrhills, Florida.
“I finally got it done,” Purchase said. “It was a good birthday present.”
Purchase said he booked the trip himself and while his family wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea, they knew better than to try to talk him out of it.
“They know that dad’s going to do whatever he wants to,” Purchase said. “Might as well keep still about it.”
At that altitude, Purchase said you can see the curvature of the earth, which is amazing. He added that he wasn’t nervous about the jump, since he was tandem jumping with a professional from Skydive City.
“I knew that instructor wanted to get home tonight, just like I did,” said Purchase, who nonetheless sent up a little prayer right before the jump, just for a little extra protection.
“I said, ‘you take care of me today now, God,’” Purchase said.
Around 40 friends and family members, along with about 10 people he has breakfast with on a regular basis, watched Purchase’s jump and were there to celebrate when he landed.
“Spike is the hero of Sandollar RV park,” said friend Jim Flanders. “Spike is very generous in his contribution of additions to our park. He purchased a 20- by 30-foot metal roof canopy and had it installed in the center of our park. The old one had to be assembled each season then taken down and stored. It had a fabric roof that leaked. There is room for six picnic tables under this new canopy. Yesterday Spike added a layer of artificial grass over the ground under this canopy. Spike built a two-person roofed swing located beside the new canopy. There are many more examples of Spike’s generosity. He is very busy and in great health. Next week he is planning to add a flagpole to the canopy with a U.S. flag and large golden eagle at the top ... Spike is a favorite friend with everyone who knows him.”
The jump was videotaped and posted on YouTube. Afterward, Purchase said he received a number of calls from people about it.
“They said, ‘I knew he was crazy, but I didn’t think he was that crazy,’” Purchase chuckled.
Assuming his health remains good (he’s very active and rarely can be found idling at home), Purchase said he hopes to jump again on his 100th birthday.
Here’s a link to the YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STPAIto-4-E&t=181s