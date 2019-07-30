Luther man takes plea in November larceny case

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Luther man already serving a prison sentence for tampering with an electronic monitoring device conviction accepted a plea agreement recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a November larceny.
Robert William Shook Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his part in an incident occurring between the dates of Nov. 15-16 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
He faces up to five years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000 or three times the value of the items taken, whichever is greater, at sentencing.
With the plea accepted, a $50,000 cash or surety bond was revoked or remanded.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in addition to currently serving a prison sentence for tampering with his tether or ankle bracelet, Shook Jr. was on parole for prior felony offenses. When the crimes Shook was connected to took place last November, Elmore said he was working on a drywall crew for the home being built in Selma Township.
“Shook admitted to stealing a generator, space heater, refrigerator, water heater, microwave, dishwasher, an ice shanty and some insulation from the home,‘ Elmore said. “He admitted loading them into the homeowner’s 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck and driving off.‘
Since Shook Jr. was on parole, Elmore said any sentence he receives should be consecutive to his other sentences.
In April, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post issued a press release discussing the break-in Shook was involved with. As troopers moved forward with the investigation, it became apparent more than one person was involved, according to the release. After the evidence was gathered and witnesses were interviewed, the case was sent to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.
In addition to Shook, the prosecutor issued warrants for Michael Anthony Ross of Cadillac and Nadia Celine Yates of Cadillac. Two other suspects also were initially charged in this case but those charges have since been dropped, according to the press release.
“It was clear to me that Shook was the most culpable. Often, in order to get one defendant, it helps to have the aid of a codefendant,‘ Elmore said. “Shook had cut off his tether just before he committed the larcenies.‘
During the investigation of this burglary case, troopers had contact with Danica Jones and found evidence she had methamphetamine. As a result of her alleged possession of methamphetamine, she was charged with the crime in March.
Also while trying to serve warrants, in this case, troopers found evidence that Ross and Yates were hiding at a residence occupied by Meagan Lorraine Chappell of Cadillac, police said. After further investigation, troopers found Ross and Yates at Chappell’s home and evidence she knowingly harbored them, according to the press release.
As a result, Chappell was formally charged with harboring fugitives in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.