LUTHER — Even today, far removed in time and place from the battlefields of France, Germany and Belgium, Donald Robbins still struggles emotionally with the horrific things he witnessed during World War II.
Robbins’ voice cracks and tears well up in his eyes when certain painful memories crop up in conversation ... but he takes it all in stride with the same tenacious and determined spirit with which he set foot on foreign soils more than seven decades ago.
Later this month, Robbins turns 100 years old — an impressive milestone in the life of a man who never for a moment thought he’d live so long or persevere through such adversity.
“I just want it to get here and get over with,‘ Robbins joked about his upcoming birthday. “Everybody wants to have a party.‘
Born just north of Luther in 1921, Robbins remembers that through most of his childhood, the village didn’t have electricity. It was only in the mid-to-late 30s that Luther finally was hooked up to the grid, he said.
Around the time he was in high school, Robbins said mumps was circulating in the community. When he came down with the disease, he missed several weeks of school. Considering how much time he missed, Robbins said he didn’t see the point of coming back and asked his sister to return his books for him. He was 15 at the time.
After dropping out of school, Robbins started helping out more around the house and doing chores for neighbors, many of whom were bedridden due to illness. He also did odd jobs around town, including at one of the local grocery stores, where he bagged and delivered groceries.
Eventually, Robbins decided to enlist in the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was a federal work relief program started by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the depths of the Great Depression. He signed up for the program in nearby Baldwin and from there, was transported to the Upper Peninsula, where his duties included clearing debris, planting trees and building bridges. He eventually became a cook in the camp kitchen.
For pay, Robbins said he received a monthly stipend of $5 while the remaining $25 was sent home to support the family.
Following his time with the Conservation Corps, Robbins bounced around the state, working at a number of factories, including Pontiac Motors, before ending up in Ann Arbor, where he secured a job at the fire department.
Robbins was working at the fire department when World War II broke out, which earned him a six-month deferment. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 and became a member of the 84th infantry division. He was sent to Europe during the Battle of the Bulge (Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945) to replace troops killed or wounded in combat. The Battle of the Bulge was one of Germany’s largest offensives and turned out to be a pivotal moment in the conflict.
From the moment he arrived, Robbins was surrounded by danger and death. He remembers hearing about all the soldiers who drowned in deep water when the landing crafts they were in failed to get close enough to shore before letting them out.
“Hundreds of them drowned in that channel,‘ Robbins said. “And they drifted away ... there was no way to help any of them.‘
Robbins said when he made landfall, getting out of the craft wasn’t an issue but the ensuing journey across Europe was fraught with anxiety, uncertainty and discomfort.
It took a couple of days to reach the front after they landed and in order to avoid being detected by the Germans as they made their way, Robbins said they always traveled at night. When those around him moved, Robbins moved, even if he didn’t know where they were going or why they were going there. His view during most of the traveling was of the helmets of other soldiers; he never learned any of their names.
“Everything was such a rush daily,‘ Robbins said. “You never knew who you were with or where you were going. You were being led blind all the time — that was the worst part of it. It was a nerve-wracking deal.‘
He remembers traveling over bridges that the Germans had tied explosives to in order to stop advancing Allied units. They also tied explosives to trees overhead. While they made it through those areas unscathed, Robbins said knowing the explosives may be detonated at any moment was pretty stressful.
“I wasn’t happy about it,‘ Robbins said.
Another aspect of the journey that caused a lot of stress was the sleeping arrangements — or lack thereof. Most of the time, they had to sleep on the bare ground, which was hard and frozen. If they were lucky, they’d be able to find some hay to put on the ground to make it a little more comfortable, but this was a rare luxury.
Their equipment wasn’t the best, either, given the circumstances. Robbins said their leather boots were turned dull side out so the shiny side wouldn’t attract attention. Doing this, however, made it much easier for water to soak in.
As they were rounding a mountain passage near the front, Robbins said their transport trucks were stopped and they were told to get out and travel the rest of the distance on foot.
He remembers seeing Allied paratroopers overhead who overshot their landing zones and likely ended up behind enemy lines, captives of the Germans.
When they reached the front and the foxhole where they were to be stationed, Robbins said a few things stuck out in his mind.
For one thing, the foxholes were filthy.
“Some of those foxholes weren’t fit to be in,‘ Robbins said.
Another disturbing feature of the front was the carnage of war between their lines and the German lines, where destroyed vehicles and other military equipment were piled up in ruins.
“The Germans had made a push, and that’s where we stopped them,‘ Robbins said.
In the distance, Robbins said you could make out the treeline, which had been reduced to a series of trunks with white splinters on top where tree canopies had been destroyed in battle.
Robbins had seen towns destroyed, as well: when they were traveling through one area in a train, they were told not to open the windows because desperate townsfolk would come close to beg for food and get hit by passing trains.
“It’s something you can’t believe,‘ Robbins said.
His days in the foxhole were a blur but Robbins said he does remember spending a lot of time trying to get food or finding out when more food would be coming in.
After a couple of weeks at the front, Robbins one day decided to venture outside the protection of the foxhole and was struck by a piece of shrapnel in the right shoulder from a German mortar shell. He still has the shrapnel in his shoulder today.
“It knocked me out,‘ said Robbins, who bit down on his gum (Robbins had false teeth) when the explosion went off and couldn’t eat solid food for weeks afterward.
He doesn’t remember anything after the explosion until he woke up days later in an English medical barracks. He was told by a fellow soldier that he was taken to a nearby shack until a pickup truck/ambulance arrived to transport him from the front.
It was in the medical barracks that some of Robbins’ most harrowing experiences occurred.
Robbins developed hammertoe from severe frostbite — something he lived with most of his life as a result of being misdiagnosed when he returned from the service as having trench foot. A few years ago, he underwent several surgeries to fix the worst-affected parts of his foot.
When he was at the barracks, the frostbite made his feet so uncomfortable that he couldn’t even put a blanket over them.
Day after day, Robbins laid in bed alongside others who were wounded, including one man who lost his legs and was shaking violently from withdrawals (possibly morphine). Since he was so sick, the man couldn’t hold down food and his shaking caused his blanket to slip off constantly. Robbins would tuck the man back in when he saw the blanket had come undone.
Robbins said the thing that bothered him most about the war (and still bothers him to this day) is that so many people died or were dying all around him and there wasn’t anything he could do about it most of the time.
“I don’t envy anybody that was there,‘ Robbins said.
Robbins was given the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle. Upon returning to the states, he found his old job at the fire department waiting for him. Decades later, he retired from the fire department as captain.
Following retirement, Robbins stayed active in a number of service organizations, including the Lion’s Club and VFW. He also obtained a degree as an electrician.
While people have offered to throw Robbins a party to celebrate his 100th birthday, he said it’s not his style. For one thing, someone would probably be left out and he doesn’t want to slight anyone, he said.
Over the years, Robbins said he’s learned a few things that may have contributed to his longevity. One of them is pretty straightforward — eat healthy.
The other is a bit of personal life philosophy that has served him well.
“Never stand for a thief or a liar,‘ Robbins said.
There may also be one other secret to Robbins’ long life: friend Gladys Moore said Robbins never missed an opportunity to go dancing. Robbins’ interest in dancing began when he was a young man. After he ended his shift at the grocery store, he would travel to a dance hall on the west side of the county where the NA-TAH-KA bar now does business. He would dance the polka, foxtrot, two-step and other popular numbers of the day until the wee hours of the morning. The one dance he never cared for and refused to do was the jitterbug.
“I’d probably look ridiculous doing that,‘ Robbins laughed.
