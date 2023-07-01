LUTHER — Nearly a year after a fire destroyed two businesses and damaged others, a rededication of the Luther-Lakes Masonic Lodge and Luther Post Office was held.
The rededication was in honor of firefighters who fought the fires and ultimately saved the Masonic lodge and post office. If not for the members of the 12 departments that responded to the July 12, 2022 fire, Luther-Lake Masonic Lodge Senior Warden Morris Langworthy said both the lodge and the post office likely would have been destroyed.
“The bottom line is our building wouldn’t be standing if it wasn’t for them,” he said.
Langworthy said the masons own the building that the post office resides in and it is that rental that helps the lodge contribute to the community. He said the post office helps the mason generate the revenues needed to pay bills and overhead so they can use the money they raise to support the community.
“This is going full circle. We are already grateful to have a tenant like the postal service and if we would have lost the building we might have lost the mason but also might have lost the postal service out of Luther,” he said.
Langworthy said during the rededication, Right Worshipful Grand Marshal Craig Lekhe spoke about the masons. The event also was to let people know the post office is open and doing business and the hope is that with Luther Logging Days going on, they will get more exposure. He also said he hoped that will bring attention to the 12 fire departments that fought the fire and saved their buildings.
The 12 departments included Cadillac, Tustin Area, Luther, Evart, Hersey, LeRoy-Rose Lake, Yates Township, Webber Township, Pleasant Plains Township, Reed City, Cherry Grove Township and Lincoln Township.
He also said the Masons will be hosting an appreciation dinner on Saturday in honor of the firefighters. All the fire departments are invited and there are more than 100 guest planning on attending. He also said the masons will be presenting the departments with plaques.
