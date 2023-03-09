Luther Post Office reopens eight months after fire

LUTHER — While residents still are adjusting to the loss of Luther Grocery to a fire last year, a nearby business that was damaged in the blaze recently reopened.
The lobby of Luther’s U.S. Post Office, located at 207 State St., now is open for P.O. box use and for dropping off packages.
Post office Clerk Katy Battle said they’re still working on the retail section of the building and hope to have that open by Friday.
Battle said they’ve done a decent amount of work on the building to get it ready to reopen, including repainting, cleaning and replacing carpet that had been blackened by smoke.
“It’s starting to smell better,” Battle said.
The night of the fire, large numbers of onlookers gathered in the area to watch as crews worked to keep the Post Office from becoming part of the destruction.
Fire crews were successful, although operations at the Post Office were temporarily suspended as a result of damage to the building. During that time, retail, PO Box and delivery operations were moved to the LeRoy Post Office.
Luther Grocery and the adjacent hardware store were completely destroyed in the blaze, and in February, the owners of Luther Grocery announced that they did not plan to rebuild.
