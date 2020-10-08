CADILLAC — A Luther property was used for bomb practice in the plot to kidnap the governor, an FBI agent said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court.
The site was also used as a home-base during a weekend in which the accused are said to have surveilled the governor's vacation home.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin told the Cadillac News that the FBI alerted him about searching the property in Luther on Wednesday.
The property, located east of Luther on East Three Mile Road near North Skoocum Road, is not known to be a problem; Martin said he's not away of any other issues there.
The criminal complaint filed in federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (it was sealed at first and then unsealed on Oct. 8) states Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta all met at Garbin's property in Luther.
Garbin, 25, however, does not live in Luther. He lives in Hartland in Livingston County, according to the FBI.
The six men have been charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
