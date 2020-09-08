LUTHER — Sydney Himes, 16, is having a winning season with her horses under unusual circumstances.
"You work every day and you try and improve so much stuff," Sydney said. "And then finally, it's like, rewarding to see that your hard work is paying off."
Sydney is active in competitions for Arabian horses. Typically, she competes a couple times a month during the warm months, even traveling to Canada for the national championship there.
But with the borders closed and many shows canceled, competition opportunities are scarce but fierce.
There were 1,300 horses at the Youth and Mid Summer National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in July in Oklahoma City.
There, Sydney and her horses racked up some top-10s. They followed that up with a trip to Kentucky for Region 14 and then Ohio for Region 13, racking up more accolades.
Usually, horses and riders have to earn enough points to qualify for national competition.
Not this year. There haven't been enough shows, so the parent organization waived qualification requirements.
"Every class was a lot bigger than it usually was. Everyone had the chance to be able to go," Sydney said. "So it made like a lot tougher competition."
Sydney won a championship and a reserve championship at both regional competitions, in addition to placing in the top five numerous times.
Her success is "relieving," Sydney said.
Both of Sydney's championships were in Western Horsemanship. Her reserve championships were in Ranch Riding and Half-Arab Western Pleasure Junior Owner to Ride.
Sydney said she rides every day, though her three Arabian show horses are typically kept in the Grand Rapids area with her trainer. She has a paint horse she plans to show later this year that lives at home.
Sydney's mother, Becky Himes, said that she'd grown up with horses. The larger family got back into horses when Sydney was little, and at first there were no big plans to show—Becky just wanted to find a place where Sydney could ride in the winter. They started sending Sydney to Casalae Farms in Traverse City and the rest is history.
This year, Sydney brought her 12-year-old half-Arabian, Tommy, out of retirement. He'd been having some trouble with his hocks (the pointy parts of a horse's back legs), but the break did him good.
Now the pair are cleaning up in Western Horsemanship and even had a successful go at Ranch Riding.
"He's one of my favorite ones to show," Sydney said. "He's one of the horses that gets in the arena and he knows his job. And he doesn't get pushy or irritated with you. He's just a steady dude."
