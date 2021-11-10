CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Luther woman faced a larceny charge during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Michelle Marie Ide was charged with one count of larceny in a building for her connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Haring Township.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ide is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Sept. 3, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to the Walmart on East 34 Road for a report of a larceny from a purse. Police said a woman said she was shopping at the retailer when she set down her purse to put some items back on the shelf. After the woman and her husband left the store, police said, she realized she had forgotten her purse.
The woman went back to the Haring Township store and the aisle she had left her purse, but police said she could not find it. The woman then went to the store’s loss prevention and police said it was at that point store surveillance was reviewed. That footage showed a woman picking up the woman’s purse, according to police.
The purse was located a few aisles away and police said when the woman looked through her purse she noticed a large sum of money was missing from her wallet. The suspect, later found to be Ide, was still on the store’s property when the trooper contacted her, police said.
The trooper recovered $568 in cash and police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges. An arrest warrant was authorized for Ide on Oct. 14. Police said a call was made to Ide to turn herself in, but she never responded.
Police said the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was requested to locate and arrest Ide. The team located and arrested the Luther woman on Nov. 4, according to police. She was lodged in the Wexford County Jail until her arraignment in district court.
Ide was released on a personal recognizance bond and she is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.