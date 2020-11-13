CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Luther woman was charged with drug-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kelly Ann Burris was charged with one count of possession of Suboxone and one count of operating while intoxicated, a controlled substance, for her connection with an incident on June 27 in Haring Township. If convicted, she faces up to two years and/or up to $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Burris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 17.
