MANTON — Kim and Robert Kavanagh never wanted to lose a house again.
Health problems led to financial problems led to the loss of their home downstate. When Social Security money finally came through, they used it to pay cash for a cabin in Manton with a beautiful view of neighboring woods and fields.
That was about 10 years ago. Slowly, over the years, when they had money, they bought supplies to make improvements and expand the house.
And throughout their years in the cabin, Robert handled the firewood, stoking the stove to keep his wife and youngest daughter warm.
This spring, Robert died of cancer, and though Kim and her daughter, Emily, have been managing—even installing insulation themselves—the people that have grown to care for the Kavanaghs over the years have worried.
Church friend Sandy Roundhouse nominated Kim to receive a truck load of wood for Believe, writing, "Kim and daughter Emily need to be warm in their home this winter without worrying about how to provide for this very basic necessity that had previously been taken care of by husbad Bob."
Sandy wasn't the only one worried about Kim; a neighbor, too, had been expressing concern.
But Kavanagh recently learned that the wish for firewood has been granted by Lutke Forest Products. The Cadillac News was there the morning a Lutke truck delivered a load of firewood.
"I had kind of forgotten about (Believe)," Kavanagh said. "I didn't expect that. I know there's a lot of people out there with other needs."
Kim Lutke, general manager of Lutke Forest Products, said the company tries to help people whenever they can.
"This year has been awful enough for everybody," Lutke said.
Kavanagh said that taking care of the firewood had kept Robert going throughout his battle with cancer.
"I don't know if that was his exercise. But yeah, he did the firewood," Kavanagh said. "He'd get up every two hours during the night to stoke the fire."
As Robert became sicker and his energy waned, Kim said she offered to help with the firewood.
He insisted on taking care of the firewood at least sometimes.
"I don't know (if it was) because he felt like he needed to contribute or if that was his momentum," Kavanagh said.
Lutke said she wanted to help the Kavanaghs because she knows what it's like.
"I'm a cancer survivor myself and her husband, you know, losing his battle that's sad," Lutke said. "Anything with cancer hits me hard."
