Luzerne man charged for part in BATA carjacking

TRAVERSE CITY — A 24-year-old Luzerne man was arraigned Friday in Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court for allegedly hijacking a Bay Area Transportation Authority bus in Kingsley, crashing into another vehicle and injuring a Manton woman.
Kyle Stephan Willobee was charged with one count each of carjacking, assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on May 4 in Kingsley, according to a release by the Michigan State Police. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which can double the maximum sentence.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post reported that at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Willobee boarded the BATA bus at the Northland Food Grocery store in Kingsley bus stop and attempted to take the fire extinguisher out of its holder. The bus driver radioed for help. Fearing that Willobee was going to strike him or spray him with the fire extinguisher, the bus driver exited the bus, according to police.
Willobee proceeded to steal the bus and attempted to turn east on M-113, but police said the bus was struck by a westbound passenger car driven by a 29-year-old Manton woman. Police said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, but the Manton woman suffered minor injuries. The woman, however, sought medical treatment on her own, according to police.
Willobee was uninjured in the crash and lodged in the Grand Traverse Jail before his arraignment in 86th District Court.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court.
