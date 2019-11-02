M-55 bridge work completion delayed until January

WELLSTON — A bridge projected that was scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2 will now not be completed until after the first of the year, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The delay of the M-55 Cooley Bridge over the Pine River in Manistee County near Wellston is the result of weather delays and additional unanticipated work. Crews have completed the blasting and much of the painting of the bridge's steel superstructure, but inspectors identified additional steel components for replacement, according to MDOT. It's anticipated the bridgework won't be complete, and the detour won't be lifted, until as late as mid-January, MDOT said.
"We understand the disappointment that commuters and residents must feel that the detour will remain in place for several weeks longer than expected," MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak said. "While this is an inconvenience now, it should allow contractors to complete the work and not have to return in the spring."
MDOT is investing $4.9 million for work this year including resurfacing the bridge deck, expansion joint replacement, substructure concrete patching, strengthening steel components, cleaning and coating of the structural steel, concrete sealing, and upgrading the bridge approaches. In 2018, MDOT performed some initial structural steel repair and partial painting, which also require detouring M-55 traffic.
The project started this year on April 15.
"We certainly want this work to be completed quickly, but we need to take the time to make all necessary repairs correctly to help ensure the Cooley Bridge can continue to carry traffic safely for many years to come," Liptak said.
With the delay, the detour will remain in place for M-55 traffic. The detour originally took traffic to local roads including Seaman Road, Hoxyville Road, 48 1/2 Road, and M-37. The Manistee County Road Commission resurfaced Snyder Road. After the road commission finished the resurfacing project, the portion of the detour route on Seaman Road was moved to Snyder Road. The detour route now includes Snyder Road, Hoxyville Road, 48 1/2 Road, and M-37.
