M-37 detour for culvert replacement north of Mesick starts Sept. 3

MESICK — A nearly $600,000 Michigan Department of Transportation construction project on M-37 is scheduled to start the Tuesday after Labor Day in Wexford County.
MDOT announced Thursday the project will replace the culvert at Burkett Creek just north of Mesick on M-37. The Sept. 3 starting date, however, is dependent on the weather, according to MDOT. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 18.
During construction, M-37 will be closed from the roundabout at M-115 to 4 Road south of Buckley. Traffic will be detoured via M-115, 9 Road and 4 Road. Once completed, the project will include new pavement markings, concrete curb and gutters as well as a guardrail.
