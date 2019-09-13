M-115 resurfacing project to begin Monday in Highland Township

MARION — Beginning Monday, lane closures on M-115 in Osceola County’s Highland Township are set to begin.
Daily lane closures on M-115 will begin Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are scheduled through Oct. 14. The lane closures will allow the Michigan Department of Transportation to resurface the highway from 20 Mile Road to the Osceola County/Wexford County line near 47 Road. The work also will be weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
