TUSTIN — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, Osceola County EMS, Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post and Tustin Fire Department responded to a crash on M-115 at 7:43 a.m. Monday.
According to Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery, a pick-up truck was traveling north on M-115 and crossed over the center line, causing a head-on collision with a motorcycle traveling south.
Avery said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but was transported to a hospital in Traverse City via Aero Med with possible life-threatening injuries.
First responders closed down a portion of M-115 between Hibma Road and 110th Avenue to clean up the site of the accident. The roadway reopened around 12:19 p.m.
