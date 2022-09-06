M-115 resurfacing in Wexford, Osceola counties to start Sept. 12

A more than three-mile stretch of M-115 will be getting more than $1 million in improvements in September.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will start the $1.4 million project on Sept. 12 that will resurface 3.2 miles of M-115 from south of the Osceola and Wexford county line to the north of 41 Road in Wexford County. The project also will include guardrail upgrades, rumble strips and shoulder repairs, according to MDOT.
During the project, drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and traffic regulators. Once completed, the work will improve the driving surface of the road and extend the life of the roadway. It is anticipated the project will be completed by Oct. 31. Once started, the project will be active Monday through Friday until its’ completion.
MDOT spokesperson James Lake said the job will be the last one MDOT performs in the Cadillac area in 2022. He also said M-115 is a heavily traveled corridor and when it makes sense to have a project done after Labor Day it can help to reduce the impact on traffic traveling along that corridor.
“Fortunately, it is a short enough duration where we can start after Labor Day and we have it completed before the weather would put a stop to it,” he said. “It’s a mill and resurface.”
MDOT also said that based on economic modeling, the $1.4 million investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 18 jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.