MARION — The Michigan Department of Transportation is about to start a multimillion-dollar project that will improve a 5.5 mile stretch of M-115 through Osceola County.
Beginning Tuesday, July 7, MDOT will be investing $4.3 million to improve 5.5 miles of M-115 from M-61 to 80th Avenue. The project is expected to be completed by Mid-October. M-115 will be closed and detoured using M-66 and 20 Mile Road. Access for residents and local traffic will be maintained throughout the project.
Once completed, the project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.
