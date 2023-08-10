M-37 construction south fo Baldwin to continue through October

BALDWIN — A Lake County construction project that started Wednesday on M-37 over the Pere Marquette River will be ongoing through October.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said lane closures for bridge work were scheduled to start Wednesday morning and continue through Oct. 31. Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the project consists of making repairs to the existing steel on the bridge, repainting the steel holding up the bridge deck and some concrete repairs.
He said during construction M-37 will be narrowed to a single lane with traffic signals alternating lanes for traffic to come through. He said the lane closures will be in place 24-7 until the work wraps up later this fall.
Kirkby also said that once completed, the repairs to the steel will help extend the life of the bridge and ensure it is serviceable for years to come. The painting that is part of the project will address the damage caused by salt and debris over the years and helps to stop the oxidation that naturally takes place.
