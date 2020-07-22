MANISTEE — A stretch of M-55 in Manistee County will have a multi-million dollar construction project started on Monday that should be completed right before the autumnal equinox.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing nearly $3.5 million to rebuild 7.6 miles of M-55 east of Claybank Road to Udell Hills Road in Manistee County. The project also will include new concrete curbs and gutters. The project is scheduled to start on Monday and be completed by Sept. 19, according to MDOT.
During construction, there will be daytime, single-lane closures with traffic regulators, according to MDOT. Also during construction, one lane will be open in each direction at night and MDOT said traffic will be maintained, at times, on a gravel surface. As far as the safety benefits of the project, once completed, the roadway will include new pavement markings and rumble strips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.