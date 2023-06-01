LAKE CITY — A 5.5-mile section of M-66 in Missaukee County is being resurfacing starting Monday, June 5.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will being working between W. Blue Road near the Missaukee Golf Club and W. Maple Street in McBain to resurface the road. The $1.5 million project to expected to go until Friday, Aug. 11, of this year.
“This is intended to keep a decent section of pavement in good condition rather than waiting until it requires a full reconstruction that is much more expensive,” MDOT media representative James Lake said.
Lake said there’ll be two different resurfacing treatments going on during the project. In McBain, he said they will doing a mill and overlay, meaning crews will grind off a couple of inches off the top of the existing pavement and replace it with new asphalt.
He said north of McBain crews will do a Texas under seal in addition to milling and resurfacing. After milling off the top layer of pavement, he said they will put down a chip seal or asphalt binder to seal the pavement from water infiltration.
MDOT will also be making improvements to sidewalk ramps within the project bounds to bring them up to current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Lake said the ramp’s slope needs to be less than 1:12, or no more than one inch of elevation change over 12 inches horizontally.
The ramps will also have tactile pads or bumps at either end of the sidewalk, which help those who are visually impaired.
MDOT is also widening paved shoulders north of McBain. Lake said the widened shoulders will be eight inches from the edge of the lane. This will start north of Gerwoude Drive going toward M-55.
“It provides an additional space for pedestrians and bicyclists that gets them a little further away from motor vehicle traffic,” he said.
“It also provides more space for any drivers who might have vehicle trouble an additional spot for them to pull off the roadway.”
Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic regulators along the project bounds. Lake said they will have flaggers will start and stop paddles controlling one lane of alternating traffic. Pedestrians may also be detoured around where crews are working on the sidewalk ramps.
Like any road project, Lake said drivers should use extra caution when driving through. He said the speed limit is typically 45 mph when workers are present.
