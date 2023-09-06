Spring 2023 M-STEP English Language Arts Results (Grades 3-7) WEXFORD COUNTY • Buckley Community Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 46.4 2022: 40.6 2023: 45.7 4th Grade: 2019: 61.8 2022:46.2 2023: 50 5th Grade: 2019: 26.9 2022: 25 2023: 46.2 6th Grade: 2019: 39.3 2022: 25.7 2023: 29.4 7th Grade: 2019: 18.2 2022: 32.6 2023: 22.5 • Cadillac Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 49.2 2022: 40 2023: 45 4th Grade: 2019: 45.1 2022: 44.9 2023: 49.3 5th Grade: 2019: 58.1 2022: 54.6 2023: 43.7 6th Grade: 2019: 56.8 2022: 53.1 2023: 52.2 7th Grade: 2019: 47.6 2022: 44.8 2023: 49.8 • Manton Consolidated Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 63.6 2022: 45.7 2023: 54.9 4th Grade: 2019: 57.1 2022: 57.6 2023: 41.2 5th Grade: 2019: 22.1 2022: 40.5 2023: 52.7 6th Grade: 2019: 42.6 2022: 40.2 2023: 37.5 7th Grade: 2019: 52.4 2022: 41.7 2023: 37.9 • Mesick Consolidated Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 44.4 2022: 39.5 2023: 30.3 4th Grade: 2019: 48.8 2022: 47.7 2023: 48.7 5th Grade: 2019: 50 2022: 23.5 2023: 41.3 6th Grade: 2019: 26.8 2022: 34.2 2023: 14.7 7th Grade: 2019: 31.3 2022: 40 2023: 38.1 MISSAUKEE COUNTY • Lake City Area Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 46.6 2022: 26.9 2023: 30.7 4th Grade: 2019: 56.4 2022: 48.7 2023: 36.5 5th Grade: 2019: 24.5 2022: 47.9 2023: 51.3 6th Grade: 2019: 29.5 2022: 29.5 2023: 35.6 7th Grade: 2019: 25 2022: 35.2 2023: 31.8 • McBain Rural Agricultural Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 59.4 2022: 65.2 2023: 55.1 4th Grade: 2019: 71.2 2022: 47.9 2023: 65.2 5th Grade: 2019: 58.1 2022: 35 2023: 46.2 6th Grade: 2019: 64 2022: 43.1 2023: 36 7th Grade: 2019: 57 2022: 63.4 2023: 53.8 OSCEOLA COUNTY • Evart Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 37.7 2022: 33.9 2023: 37.5 4th Grade: 2019: 39 2022: 22.8 2023: 42.9 5th Grade: 2019: 35.4 2022: 32.8 2023: 27.9 6th Grade: 2019: 22.5 2022: 37.9 2023: 20.6 7th Grade: 2019: 21.9 2022: 13.4 2023: 19.7 • Marion Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 73.3 2022: 53.6 2023: 28.1 4th Grade: 2019: 94.7 2022: 53.6 2023: 51.6 5th Grade: 2019: 60.7 2022: 56.3 2023: 65.5 6th Grade: 2019: 41.2 2022: 55.6 2023: 38.7 7th Grade: 2019: 32.4 2022: 18.2 2023: 28.1 • Pine River Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 46.6 2022: 59.1 2023: 44.7 4th Grade: 2019: 41.9 2022: 44.4 2023: 50 5th Grade: 2019: 49.4 2022: 37.3 2023: 43.1 6th Grade: 2019: 30.6 2022: 35.3 2023: 24.6 7th Grade: 2019: 17.8 2022: 41.4 2023: 39.1 • Reed City Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 30.6 2022: 30.1 2023: 23.7 4th Grade: 2019: 42.7 2022: 38.4 2023: 25.2 5th Grade: 2019: 33.3 2022: 46.5 2023: 44.6 6th Grade: 2019: 36.9 2022: 35.4 2023: 39.8 7th Grade: 2019: 31.9 2022: 38.3 2023: 38.2 Source: Michigan Department of Education
WEXFORD COUNTY • Buckley Community Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 46.4 2022: 50 2023: 42.9 4th Grade: 2019: 50 2022: 38.5 2023: 58.8 5th Grade: 2019: 26.9 2022: 13.9 2023: 33.3 6th Grade: 2019: 35.7 2022: 22.9 2023: 29.4 7th Grade: 2019: 24.2 2022: 43.3 2023: 25 • Cadillac Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 49.5 2022: 43.3 2023: 48.4 4th Grade: 2019: 38.8 2022: 38.2 2023: 45.6 5th Grade: 2019: 59.3 2022: 53.6 2023: 51.2 6th Grade: 2019: 58.9 2022: 37.1 2023: 46.9 7th Grade: 2019: 48.7 2022: 44.4 2023: 50.2 • Manton Consolidated Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 67.5 2022: 54.3 2023: 62.9 4th Grade: 2019: 52.9 2022: 45.8 2023: 62.9 5th Grade: 2019: 22.9 2022: 40.5 2023: 43.6 6th Grade: 2019: 38.2 2022: 23.2 2023: 32.9 7th Grade: 2019: 29.3 2022: 16.7 2023: 26.4 • Mesick Consolidated Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 37.1 2022: 15.8 2023: 39.4 4th Grade: 2019: 41.9 2022: 38.1 2023: 30.8 5th Grade: 2019: 28 2022: 20.6 2023: 31.1 6th Grade: 2019: 14.6 2022: 15.8 2023: 5.9 7th Grade: 2019: 14.6 2022: 22.5 2023: 14.3 MISSAUKEE COUNTY • Lake City Area Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 59.8 2022: 39 2023: 47.7 4th Grade: 2019: 53.8 2022: 50 2023: 48.6 5th Grade: 2019: 23.5 2022: 21.3 2023: 46.2 6th Grade: 2019: 26.2 2022: 25 2023: 32.2 7th Grade: 2019: 22.1 2022: 37.5 2023: 35.3 • McBain Rural Agricultural Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 53.1 2022: 62.3 2023: 46.1 4th Grade: 2019: 60.3 2022: 50 2023: 57.4 5th Grade: 2019: 49.4 2022: 39.2 2023: 46.8 6th Grade: 2019: 46.7 2022: 32.3 2023: 25.3 7th Grade: 2019: 37.6 2022: 46.5 2023: 35.4 OSCEOLA COUNTY • Evart Public Schools 3rd Grade 2019: 47.2 2022: 31.1 2023: 46.9 4th Grade: 2019: 39 2022: 19.3 2023: 38.1 5th Grade: 2019: 20 2022: 7 2023: 13.1 6th Grade: 2019: 25.4 2022: 14 2023: 14.3 7th Grade: 2019: 14.1 2022: 13.4 2023: 24.2 • Marion Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 70 2022: 39.3 2023: 25 4th Grade: 2019: 50 2022: 25 2023: 25.8 5th Grade: 2019: 35.7 2022: 40.6 2023: 27.6 6th Grade: 2019: 23.5 2022: 25.9 2023: 22.6 7th Grade: 2019: 21.6 2022: 22.7 2023: 43.8 • Pine River Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 39.7 2022: 43.3 2023: 44.2 4th Grade: 2019: 36 2022: 39.7 2023: 53.4 5th Grade: 2019: 35.4 2022: 13.4 2023: 29.7 6th Grade: 2019: 21.4 2022: 19.1 2023: 7.7 7th Grade: 2019: 13.5 2022: 20.7 2023: 37.5 • Reed City Area Public Schools 3rd Grade: 2019: 29.4 2022: 27.7 2023: 28 4th Grade: 2019: 35.5 2022: 36 2023: 26.4 5th Grade: 2019: 24.6 2022: 32 2023: 32.2 6th Grade: 2019: 39.8 2022: 25.3 2023: 24.8 7th Grade: 2019: 38.1 2022: 33.6 2023: 28.7 Source: Michigan Department of Education
There were some positives and negatives related to the recent release of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress test, but results also showed there is still work to be done to get students back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The test, commonly known as the M-STEP, is given each spring to students in grades 3-7 in English language arts and math. Fifth-grade students also take the science and social studies M-STEP.
With the release of the test results last week the Michigan Department of Education also reported that the spring M-STEP scores increased in all tested grades in science and social studies; in six of the seven tested grades in math; and in three grades in English language arts. These data follow the 2022 statewide test results where a majority of Michigan school districts showed improvement over the previous year’s results, according to the MDE.
Of the 20 statewide assessments administered to students in spring 2023, scores increased in 15 of the assessments, decreased in four, and remained the same in one.
A recent Bridge Magazine article about the results stated results for grades 3-7 this past spring remained below pre-pandemic levels in math and English language arts, but there were also some year-to-year gains.
The M-STEP is an important marker of academic progress, impacting everything from the amount of aid districts receive for tutoring, to teacher evaluations and, potentially, which low-performing districts are targeted for state intervention.
The key takeaways cited by Bridge Magazine included Michigan students in grades 3-7 showing slight improvement in math during the 2022-23 school year from the previous year. But students still have far to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. The drop in proficiency compared to the 2018-19 school year was widespread. That was true for low-income students and students from more affluent families.
In almost every grade and both English language arts and mathematics, proficiency rates fell between the 2018-19 school year and 2022-23, with the gap between the poor and non-poor — though large — remaining stable, according to Bridge Magazine.
In third grade, Bridge Magazine reported that 27.6% of students from low-income families were proficient in English language arts in 2022-23, a drop of 3.7 percentage points from 2018-19.
Among the non-poor, Bridge Magazine reported 59.2% were proficient, a drop of 3.6 percentage points.
Drops were steeper in sixth and seventh grades for students at all income levels in English language arts and math. For instance, Bridge Magazine reported that 15.7% of low-income sixth graders were proficient in math in 2022-23, down 4.4 percentage points. More affluent sixth graders saw a bigger percentage drop, from 52.1% in 2018-19 to 46.8% this year, a 5.3 percentage point decline.
Locally, school districts are still assessing the data but also have thoughts on the recently released results.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district uses multiple assessments including screening assessments and diagnostic assessments. The M-STEP is a diagnostic assessment that is used to establish goals and to identify trends in student performance.
“Our students showed improvements in reading and math as well as improvements in science and social studies,” she said. “We will continue to look at assessment data including the statewide M-STEP throughout the school year to design instruction to meet the academic needs of students.”
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said M-STEP results showed most grades had an increase when compared to the previous year but there also were some grade levels that showed decline.
He said when it comes to evaluating the test scores, administration and teaching staff will look at the strengths and continue to do those, but they also will look at areas of weakness and see how they can improve them. This, however, will take time to evaluate the scores.
“We are striving to make things good for our kids. We have really tried to focus on mental health and made investments in that area to offset some of the things that COVID made worse for our kids,” he said. “I’m hoping as time goes by, the continued support will allow our students to focus more on academic areas because their social-emotional needs are being met.”
For McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom, the district doesn’t look at things as learning loss, but rather gaps the district needs to fill. So with that in mind, Akom said M-STEP is just one tool the district uses. He said they use Northwest Evaluation Association testing and classroom tests as a way to evaluate progress. He also said those tools are used more regularly than the M-STEP.
He also said will continue the momentum the M-STEP showed in various subjects and will look to build on that. He added that slow and incremental growth is what you look for and what you can build on.
Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard said her district’s students showed gains in reading and math in both the third and fourth grades. The scores in these two grades are close to the state average. The programs we have implemented along with some new intervention strategies are beginning to have an impact on the scores.
Evart students’ scores in middle school reading declined in the fifth, sixth and eighth grades with some improvement in the seventh grade. She also said math scores improved in fifth, sixth and seventh grade. As a district, Howard said Evart adopted a new math program at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year and the expectation is they will begin to see the impact it has had at the end of the current school year.
“We use the (Northwest Evaluation Association) assessment at the beginning of the year to identify strengths and weaknesses. We have found it to be a good predictor of student success on the M-STEP,” she said. “Adjustments are made in content delivery to try to ensure students will be more successful when taking the state assessment.”
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said her district utilizes the M-STEP as snapshot of system performance toward grade level standards. She also said it supports looking at the big picture of curriculum, teacher time and training and program hours. When it comes to supporting individual students, however, Harrand said the district also uses a screening process and diagnostic assessments to tailor instruction to groups of students based on their need. These are done frequently throughout a school year and Harrand said it allows the district to make more meaningful changes for students with real-time data.
“It is unfortunate the M-STEP takes so long to receive information regarding performance as the students and teachers the data references are not the same students and teachers in classrooms today,” she said.
For a complete look at this year’s M-STEP results, go to www.mischooldata.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.