CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has a little more oomf in the fight against the opioid epidemic, thanks to the federal government.
The Michigan Center for Rural Health announced it has received a "$1 million federal grant to help rural northern Michigan communities deal with the opoid epidemic," according to a news release from Munson Healthcare.
The money will be directed to the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium, of which Munson Healthcare Cadillac and three other Munson hospitals are a part. The consortium has 32 members.
“The Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium is an impressive group of stakeholders who are committed to ensuring that access to person-centered care for those with an opiate use disorder is readily available in this rural region of the state,‘ said John Barnas, Michigan Center for Rural Health executive director, according to the news release. “This funding will allow for a coordinated, strategic approach in addressing barriers to this care.‘
It wasn't immediately clear if or how much of the $1 million grant will be sent to Cadillac.
The Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded the grant to the consortium, which works across 16 northern Michigan counties "to identify barriers in opioid use disorder prevention, treatment, recovery, and workforce."
“We are very grateful for the government’s efforts to help stem this crisis in northern Michigan,‘ said Dr. James Whelan, Munson Healthcare medical director for population health. “The consortium is ready to put these funds to work for our patients.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.