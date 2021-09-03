FALMOUTH — For the past eight years, the McBain Area Backpack Program has been helping to provide meals for McBain students in need. Now entering its ninth year, the program is preparing to help out those students once again.
“We have a lot of homeless people in our community and in our county,” MABP Director Judy Meekhof said. “We have a lot of parents that don’t have the income to keep enough food in the house for the kids. We’re just there, hopefully, for a blessing to them that there is something in the bag that the kids can enjoy and have a good, nourishing meal.”
Meekhof said she read an article by the Cadillac News in 2012 about a backpack program in the Cadillac area. After reading the article, she said a group from her church decided they needed a program like that in their area.
Since packing their first meals in 2013, the MABP has provided meals and snacks each week during the school year to students, most of them coming from the elementary school.
“We work very closely with the elementary school dean of students, Kristin Huttenga,” Meekhof said. “She sends notes home to the parents of the students that qualify to receive these (meals), and then the parents decide if they want to participate or not. And if they do, then she tallies up the number (of students), and the number is what we get.”
Taking this number, Meekhof and her group of 15 volunteers help pack bags full of items, six meal items, and six snacks for students to enjoy throughout the weekend.
Before COVID, Meekhof said her organization would pack meal bags each week for around 100 students. Unfortunately, the number has dropped to between 70 and 80 students.
They have also adjusted their schedule, with now meeting every other week to pack meal bags. With the reduced schedule, Meekhof said they have to pack twice as many bags in order to feed students for the next two weekends.
All of this work is done without any funding from the state or federal government, according to Meekhof. Instead, she said they depend on donations, preferably monetary. With the money they receive, Meekhof said she goes out and shops for different foods, always looking out for the best price.
Since the children participating in the MABP remain anonymous to protect their privacy, Meekhof said she doesn’t know any of the kids her program has helped. However, she said she has interacted with some parents and grandparents thanking her for helping their children and grandchildren.
For Meekhof, those moments can be emotional.
“It’s overwhelming (emotionally) at times,” Meekhof said. “But it’s what we want to do, and it’s what’s needed for the community and for the kids.”
As for the upcoming school year, Meekhof said she has completed all her shopping and filled all the shelves with food. Now she must wait for Huttenga to collect all the notes and inform her how many parents have agreed to have their child participate in the program. By mid-September, Meekhof said she anticipates that is when her program will begin to pack meal bags for students once again.
As she waits to find out how many students she’ll be serving, Meekhof said it is hard to predict anything with COVID still going around. However, regardless of the number Huttenga brings to her, Meekhof said they are prepared to serve any number of students.
“It would be nice to feed 100 kids,” Meekhof said. “You know we’re prepared to feed more than 100, and we always say the more, the merrier. We’re there to serve, and the more we can serve, the more kids are going to have the food in their bellies.”
Those interested in helping the MABP may call Meekhof at (231) 878-5875 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/McBain-Area-Backpack-Program-Inc-543156106165131/.
You can also support the MABP with a check made payable to:
MABP
2801 E. Prosper Road
Falmouth, MI, 49632
