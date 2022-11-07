CADILLAC — Wexford County is one of the 36 northern Michigan municipalities getting a portion of more than $26 million from the opioid settlement and the Michigan Association of Counties wants to assist.
In partnership with Vital Strategies, a public health organization from the CDC Foundation, the Michigan Association of Counties is bringing aboard a technical adviser to assist counties with strategies to best employ funds from the opioid settlement. Amy Dolinky recently joined Vital Strategies and will be posted to MAC’s Lansing offices as she begins efforts on the development of a county-level opioid settlement funds strategy.
Dolinky served as a senior adviser on the Michigan Opioids Strategy at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Loyola University New Orleans and a master’s in public policy and administration in global health from Northwestern University.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our members as they begin to work out how best to serve their communities with the millions of dollars they are receiving through the national settlement,” MAC Executive Director Stephan Currie said. “Amy’s work will be an excellent complement to the settlement resources we have been collecting and sharing with our members for months.”
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the county has not received any settlement funding, but everything is set up once it is dispersed. This includes a special fund in the proposed 2023 budget because the funds have restricted uses. He also said the county will be receiving $25,000 annually for many years based on the recent settlement that was announced over the summer.
Porterfield said, however, there are other ongoing suits so the county could end up getting more settlement funds.
"We probably would have received the money already, but Ottawa County has disputed the amounts so they are in the process of looking at that," Porterfield said. "They are challenging the allocation methodology."
Wexford County is going to receive nearly $1 million of the $26 million going to the 36 northern Michigan municipalities, which will be allocated from the $26 billion national settlement with just four of the numerous defendants named in the lawsuit Wexford County joined.
Funds will reimburse municipalities for the monies spent cleaning up the epidemic these companies created and for future prevention and treatment of opioid addiction in these 36 communities.
The Master Settlement Agreement between the municipalities and these four defendants requires the monies to be used for a variety of abatement measures approved by the Federal Court in Cleveland. This settlement is the first of its kind to administer resources directly to the state and local governments, specifically for relief programs to help rebuild the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.
The settlement also will allow for a broad range of approved abatement uses by state and local governments.
Developed in consultation with the nation’s leading public health experts, the list of pre-approved uses includes a wide range of intervention, treatment, education and recovery services so that state and local governments can decide what will best serve their communities.
The litigation against the remaining defendants in the lawsuit will continue and additional monies from the remaining manufacturers, distributors and retailers are anticipated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.