CADILLAC — On Tuesday, the beginning of the end of construction at Mackinaw Trail Middle School will happen.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the inspection at the school is scheduled on Tuesday and once completed, only site work and punch list items will be left to complete. Those should be finished by the end of July, Brown said.
The district is looking to do a grand reopening at the school in August once all the work is completed, according to Brown. She also said community open houses at the three elementary school buildings and the Viking Learning Center will occur in September.
"It is great. It is very exciting," Brown said. "We are super excited in having the increased space and 21st Century learning environment, but additionally we have added programming for the students to provide a more well-rounded education and exposure to different experiences."
For example, Brown said Mackinaw Trail students will have the opportunity to take an outdoor recreation class that will include things like orienteering, snowshoeing, archery and other learning opportunities unique to Northern Michigan. Brown also said middle school students will have the chance to take a skilled trades class, which will introduce students to construction trades, woodworking and electrical.
"It is a career service-focused course so our students can see the connection to the trades professions and the career tech center earlier," Brown said.
Brown also said middle school students will have the chance to take other new advanced technology classes such as coding and digital art. Finally, intermural activities for seventh and eighth-grade students — such as pickleball, tennis and golf — will be offered.
"We reworked all our elective courses to focus on middle-level education to provide a connection to career pathways," Brown said.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction in May 2020, it ensured the construction projects associated with the district’s May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project will be bid out likely in November, according to Brown. Once a contractor is hired and all the bids are awarded for the final phase, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022. Brown said it is anticipated all bids should be awarded by the end of January 2022.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction halted last in March 2020 as a result of Whitmer’s executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
The second phase included upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
